Ethereum Classic (ETC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.07 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $7.77 or 0.00020654 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $904.28 million and $1.07 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,636.73 or 0.04348213 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

