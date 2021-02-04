Etherparty Achieves Market Capitalization of $393,553.14 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, Etherparty has traded 62.1% higher against the dollar. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $393,553.14 and $74,884.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00066845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $468.19 or 0.01261370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00053288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,099.13 or 0.05655299 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00041567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00017381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00020889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.