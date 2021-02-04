Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,625,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Etsy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 3,387.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 533,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,852,000 after buying an additional 517,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 90.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 396,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,254,000 after buying an additional 188,601 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 46,784 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.89, for a total transaction of $6,076,773.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,904.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,912 shares of company stock valued at $25,766,702. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $10.62 on Thursday, hitting $220.69. 80,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,866. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.32, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $226.73.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

