EUNO 24-Hour Volume Tops $11,789.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $11,789.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.87 or 0.01271654 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 100.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000125 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,110,207,022 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

