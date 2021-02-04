Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 142,012 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 89,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.91% of Euro Tech worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

