Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,950,000.00 in Stock

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 130,000 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.61. 252,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $741.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVLO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Evelo Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

