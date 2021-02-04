Everex (EVX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.40 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Everex has a market cap of $9.88 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everex has traded 45.9% higher against the dollar. One Everex token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00066059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $491.06 or 0.01307966 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00054248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,153.67 or 0.05736430 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00020475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

