Everi (EVRI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Everi (NYSE: EVRI):

1/28/2021 – Everi was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

1/26/2021 – Everi had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Everi was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Everi had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

1/14/2021 – Everi had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $19.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Everi was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/21/2020 – Everi was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Everi was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/9/2020 – Everi is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everi news, EVP David Lucchese sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $694,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,413 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Everi by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Everi by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Everi by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

