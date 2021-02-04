Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) received a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evotec SE (EVT.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €32.60 ($38.35).

ETR:EVT opened at €33.15 ($39.00) on Thursday. Evotec SE has a one year low of €17.17 ($20.20) and a one year high of €43.00 ($50.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 360.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.12.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

