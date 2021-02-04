Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) PT Raised to $12.00

Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exco Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of EXCOF stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688. Exco Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

