ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.59 Million

Analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will post $246.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $244.49 million. ExlService posted sales of $256.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year sales of $956.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $953.97 million to $958.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ExlService.

A number of analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

EXLS opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $89.29.

In related news, EVP Samuel Meckey sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $123,733.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 31,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $2,662,448.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,230,431.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,613 shares of company stock valued at $4,815,281. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ExlService by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

