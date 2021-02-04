Expanse One Day Volume Hits $18,527.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, Expanse has traded up 117.9% against the dollar. One Expanse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $18,527.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,490.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,635.94 or 0.04363578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.23 or 0.00395381 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.03 or 0.01139024 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.59 or 0.00476356 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.29 or 0.00403537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.00246230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00020572 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

