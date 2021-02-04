Expedia Group (EXPE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Expedia Group to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $138.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.74. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,591. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

