Express (NYSE:EXPR) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s stock price was down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 11,429,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 49,151,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPR. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Express alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $213.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $322.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.59 million. Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%. Analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Express by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 28,847 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Express by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 261,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in Express by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,749,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 67,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.