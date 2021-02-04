extraDNA Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $126,875.00 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One extraDNA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. extraDNA has a market cap of $439,042.75 and $126,875.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded up 25.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,520.51 or 0.99748579 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $476.51 or 0.01266811 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024529 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.80 or 0.00302547 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.00 or 0.00207368 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002177 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001568 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00035509 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00040612 BTC.

extraDNA Token Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling extraDNA

extraDNA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

