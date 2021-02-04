Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $200.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.69.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

