Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,181,000 after buying an additional 443,973 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,745,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,554,000 after buying an additional 229,666 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,643,000 after acquiring an additional 433,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,183,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $47.42 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.69.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

