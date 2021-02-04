EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $178.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. EZCORP’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EZPW stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.48. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

