EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Trading Up 8.4%

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)’s stock price traded up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.19. 1,090,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 606,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EZPW. TheStreet downgraded EZCORP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get EZCORP alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $178.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in EZCORP by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.