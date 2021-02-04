F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,786 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of F5 Networks worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $250,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,681 shares in the company, valued at $13,033,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,963 shares of company stock worth $3,435,375 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $194.91 on Thursday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $211.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.74.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.