Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.9% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Facebook by 54.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB stock opened at $266.65 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,498,349 shares of company stock worth $407,601,189 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

