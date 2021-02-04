Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lessened by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,365 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.6% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $31,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 54.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.2% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $266.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $759.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,498,349 shares of company stock worth $407,601,189. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

