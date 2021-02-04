Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Fair Isaac worth $11,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FICO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 199,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,445,000 after purchasing an additional 175,281 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $34,894,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 44.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 142,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,624,000 after purchasing an additional 44,085 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 173,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,014,000 after purchasing an additional 41,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.25.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,079 shares of company stock valued at $537,079 over the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FICO opened at $463.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.55. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $530.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

