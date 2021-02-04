Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $454.65

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $454.65 and traded as low as $454.07. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) shares last traded at $457.04, with a volume of 44,669 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFH. Cormark lowered their price target on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$625.00 to C$525.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$440.00 to C$420.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$500.00 to C$590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$454.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$419.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $13.008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This is a boost from Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s previous annual dividend of $10.00. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -421.05%.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

