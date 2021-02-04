Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 72,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.8% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

VBR traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,762. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $153.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

