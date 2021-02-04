Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires Shares of 149,689 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.9% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU remained flat at $$60.46 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 83,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,680. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.17. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

