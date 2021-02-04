Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires Shares of 64,142 Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,000. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 9.1% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,315,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,330,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after acquiring an additional 150,906 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,397,000 after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VUG stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $263.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,746. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $263.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.66 and its 200-day moving average is $236.31.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.