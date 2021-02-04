Falcon Wealth Planning Invests $1.89 Million in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,629 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000. The Bank of New York Mellon comprises 1.1% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 682,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,985,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 210,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 93,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.00. 184,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,281,596. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

