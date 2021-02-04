Falcon Wealth Planning Invests $6.29 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 91,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.5% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after purchasing an additional 22,549 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.20. The stock had a trading volume of 40,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,596. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average of $64.66. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66.

