Falcon Wealth Planning Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. The Boeing makes up about 0.7% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. 140166 increased their price target on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

NYSE BA traded up $2.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,170,709. The company has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.