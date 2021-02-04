Falcon Wealth Planning Makes New $3.45 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.9% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $87.10. The company had a trading volume of 82,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,576. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.92. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

