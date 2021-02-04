Falcon Wealth Planning Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

IVE traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.80. 28,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,967. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.61 and its 200 day moving average is $119.96. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

