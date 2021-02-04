Falcon Wealth Planning Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 3.7% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

IJT stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,885. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.68 and a 12 month high of $129.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.44.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

