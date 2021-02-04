FansTime (FTI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.78 Million

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $2.78 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 158.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00065314 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.11 or 0.01366492 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00053729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005854 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00042524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,860.28 or 0.05052702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00020775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

