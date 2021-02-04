Fantom Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $94.86 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Fantom has a market cap of $348.76 million and approximately $94.86 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00065720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.27 or 0.01258625 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00052176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,075.58 or 0.05602691 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00042184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00020656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom (FTM) is a token. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

