Farmers Trust Co. Sells 1,604 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,005 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.1% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,243 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 19,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 25,875 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $243.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.53. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $245.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.37.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

