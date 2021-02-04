Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN.L) (LON:FARN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $309.56

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN.L) (LON:FARN)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.56 and traded as high as $450.00. Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN.L) shares last traded at $435.00, with a volume of 22,341 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of £211.00 million and a PE ratio of -3.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 309.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 356.16.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company in Finland. It has a pipeline of drug development projects focusing on acute trauma, cancer growth and spread, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, a recombinant human IFN beta-1a, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS); and Clevegen, an immunotherapy candidate, designed to prevent tumor growth and metastasis that targets the tumor immune suppressor molecule; and D-ARDS, a diagnostic tool to estimate ARDS severity and to follow ARDS outcome.

