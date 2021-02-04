Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Position Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,812 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Fastenal by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $36,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,235,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $164,137. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

