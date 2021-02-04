FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Shares Gap Down to $7.45

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.45, but opened at $6.85. FAT Brands shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 267 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of FAT Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $88.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million. FAT Brands had a negative net margin of 48.26% and a negative return on equity of 553.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FAT Brands Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FAT Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAT)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide.

