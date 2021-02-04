Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FRT opened at $87.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.64 and a 200-day moving average of $81.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $129.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.47.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

