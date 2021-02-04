Feellike Trading Down 0.1% This Week (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Feellike has a total market cap of $142,927.15 and $27.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike token can now be bought for $0.0801 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

Feellike can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

