Fetch.ai (FET) Market Cap Hits $107.87 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $107.87 million and $41.17 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 53.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00063571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $436.26 or 0.01158980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00048935 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00041831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,709.27 or 0.04540924 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00015690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00020205 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

