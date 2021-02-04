Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21.83 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 64.1% higher against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $115.08 million and approximately $21.83 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00068934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.43 or 0.01301845 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00059059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,189.56 or 0.05884199 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00042339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00018394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

