FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $71.60

Shares of FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.60 and traded as high as $73.00. FFD Financial shares last traded at $73.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

