Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) Trading 0.6% Higher

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) shares shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $22.42. 2,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 5,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 20.86% of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

