Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $20,041,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 414.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after purchasing an additional 142,833 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,678,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,425,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 444,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,954,000 after purchasing an additional 79,919 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.50. 1,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,986. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $109.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.89.

