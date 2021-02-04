Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a report released on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.41.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $131.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.01 and a 200-day moving average of $142.20. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -730.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,171,386,000 after acquiring an additional 321,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $772,595,000 after acquiring an additional 342,766 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,219,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $596,934,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,437,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $505,975,000 after purchasing an additional 433,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.