Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. HYA Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.26% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,264,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,756,000 after acquiring an additional 55,107 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,129,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,302,000 after acquiring an additional 50,222 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after acquiring an additional 56,933 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 341,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 341,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FBND traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.74. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,200. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.60. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $55.41.

