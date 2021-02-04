Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after buying an additional 80,271 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $163.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.97.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.