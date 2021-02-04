Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 37,275 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

